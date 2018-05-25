Rockton asphalt plant proposal push to next county board meeting

Frustrated, that's how dozens of Rockton residents walked out of Thursday night's county board meeting after a push to bring an asphalt plant to that area was laid over.

"It just seems ridiculous that we have to keep going through this every year," Ken Wolf, a Rockton resident says.

Wolf like many other residents hoped to hear a concrete answer as to whether or not an asphalt plant would set up shop about a half mile from his home.

But, the proposal ended up not coming to a vote. That's because one board member, Gary Jury R-Winnebago County Board District 7, voted to not move forward tonight and lay the issue over for another two weeks.

"I made my motion simply Because Mr. Webster our chairman of the zoning has told us time and time again That we should not suspend the rules when something needs to be laid over," Jury says.

For almost two years, residents have pushed back on plans to bring the plant to their town.

"We're out seven days a week walking the dogs," Wolf says. "Talking with neighbors enjoying the patio and the nature and wildlife behind us and with an asphalt plant it's going to take that all away."

They say they're tired of the waiting game, even if it's just another 2 weeks.

"We can continue to do this year after year after year but we just don't need that anymore," Wolf says.



