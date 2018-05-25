Auburn, Jefferson seniors celebrate graduation

Rockford Public Schools wrapped up graduation season with the final two ceremonies Thursday.
Auburn High School seniors participated in commencement ceremonies in the morning at Rock Valley College.
Andrew Baxter graduated as a National Merit Scholar while three of his classmates received perfect scores on the ACT.
Just a few hours later, Jefferson High School seniors walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.
This wraps up graduations season for RPS 205.
