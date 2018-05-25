Auburn, Jefferson seniors celebrate graduation - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Auburn, Jefferson seniors celebrate graduation

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Public Schools wrapped up graduation season with the final two ceremonies Thursday.  
Auburn High School seniors participated in commencement ceremonies in the morning at Rock Valley College. 

Andrew Baxter graduated as a National Merit Scholar while three of his classmates received perfect scores on the ACT. 

Just a few hours later, Jefferson High School seniors walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. 

This wraps up graduations season for RPS 205. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.