Woman knits hats for Mercyhealth NICU

Babies at Mercyhealth's NICU get a special gift from a woman from Oregon.

Sylvia spends her spare time making hats for babies in the NICU. She uses leftover yarn from her job at the village of progress to make hats for the babies. Sylvia was a premature baby herself. And the nurses at Mercyhealth are all thankful for her gift.

"You do come in to the unit you often feel alone, and that isn't the expectation," Mercyhealth NICU Supervisor Kathy Way said. "So having someone who has been through that and to understand what they may be going through always brings a smile."

Mercyhealth also gave Sylvia a tour of the NICU.

