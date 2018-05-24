Chance for thunderstorms to close out the work week

The next round of thunderstorms for the Stateline could come through as early as Friday afternoon. Isolated strong thunderstorms are possible.

Friday starts off sunny and temperatures will climb quickly. Highs tomorrow will top out in the middle to upper 80s with a SW wind gusting to 20 mph. Clouds will start to increase in the afternoon ahead of an approaching low-pressure system. This low will track to our north, across northern Minnesota and Lake Superior. The trailing cold front off of this low will bring showers and thunderstorms through Wisconsin and northern Illinois Friday evening.

The chance for showers starts up around 4 in the afternoon. Thunderstorm activity looks to hold off a few more hours, mainly starting after 7 in the evening. Thunderstorms will bring the chance for occasional lightning and heavy rain.

A few storms may be strong or severe tomorrow evening. With some stronger low level instability, the primary concern with any stronger storms would be damaging wind gusts. Some small hail is also possible. While the threat for severe weather remains low for northern Illinois, it cannot be ruled out. There is a better chance for conditions to line-up for severe storms to our northwest.

As storms continue later into the evening and overnight, the threat for any severe storms will diminish. Rain looks to wrap up at or just after sunrise on Saturday. We are then left with a hot and humid holiday weekend.

For any Friday evening plans, keep the 13 Weather Authority Interactive Radar handy. Just in case, make sure you have a way of getting alerts about severe weather while on-the-go.