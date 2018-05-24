Winnebago County board approves 911 back-up plan for staffing issues

Winnebago County now has a back-up plan for its 911 center.

Winnebago County board members approve a plan that will now require the county to pay Rockford's 911 center if it needs help running the facility.

It would cost the county $13,500 per week if the county ever needs the help. The idea was proposed after budget cuts left the county 911 center with fewer staff. Earlier this month, board members sent the idea back to committee because the original cost would've been $15,000.

Board members Thursday night approved the idea with a $1,500 fee reduction.