IDNR keeps safety in mind as thousands flock to Starved Rock

Thouands of people are expected to be at Starved Rock State Park this Memorial Day weekend.



With that, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources wants to make sure visitors are taking proper safety precautions.



If you're on the water, they ask that you practice proper boating, wear a life jacket and stay sober. And if you're hitting the trails, they ask that you stay on designated areas and don't push yourself too hard.



"Don't be afraid to stop and take a break if you get too tired or too hot," says Ed Cross, communications director for IDNR. "There's a lot of steps here. I know on the one trail, just getting up to the canyon, is 195 steps. So give yourself a little bit of a break."



The IDNR is also asking you to be mindful of your pets' health this weekend at the park.