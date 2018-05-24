Funeral arrangements announced for Ruthie Fairchild

The Zion Lutheran Church has released information regarding the visitation and funeral for Ruthie Fairchild.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 29th at Zion Lutheran Church from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A second visitation will be held Wednesday, May 30th from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with the funeral to follow directly after at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church.
The family asks in honor of Ruthie's memory, attendees wear their most stylish hat.
