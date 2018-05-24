Woman safe after water rescue in Rockton

A woman in her 40s is safe after she's rescued from the Rock River Thursday afternoon.

According to Rockton Fire Department, the woman was kayaking with a friend when her kayak began filling with water. The woman's friend was able to get to shore to call 911.

Several departments responded to reach the woman, who was holding onto a log.

She refused medical treatment at the scene.

