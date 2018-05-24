UPDATE: Power restored to downtown Rockford

UPDATE: The city of Rockford says power has been restored.

ComEd is working to repair an underground cable in the area near Stewart Square that caused the outage and should complete that work within a couple of days. The cable has been isolated and power has been rerouted to customers.

ComEd is reporting multiple power outages near downtown Rockford.

According to the company's outage map 1,708 customers are impacted by this, which it shows happening near Acorn Street and Woodlawn Avenue. ComEd says estimated restoration is 4 p.m. It is unclear what caused this outage.

The city of Rockford says it's working with ComEd to figure out what caused the incident, and to restore power. It says this is impacting traffic signals at major intersections, like Whitman and N. Main. The city is asking people to use caution when approaching downtown and on bridges crossing the Rock River.

The Winnebago County Adult Probation Department and the Winnebago County Juvenile Justice Center are closed for the remainder of the day due to the outage. All persons scheduled to appear for a class or probation appointment are excused – the appointments will be rescheduled. All persons scheduled to appear for a toxicology test need to report to the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center located at 650 West State Street. The Pre-Trial Services Department within the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center located at 650 West State Street remains open. Family Drug Court will be held in Courtroom 209 of the Main Winnebago County Courthouse located at 400 West State Street. All other Juvenile Court Cases will be rescheduled.

