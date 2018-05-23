Rockford drops to 5th-largest city in Illinois; Naperville rises to 4th

The City of Rockford is now the 5th-largest city in the state of Illinois, according to new U.S. Census numbers released Thursday.

Rockford lost 749 residents from July 2016 to July 2017, which allowed Naperville to pass the Forest City in total population. Rockford was the state's 3rd-largest city as recently as 2015.

Rockford was not alone. Thirty-nine of the state's 50 biggest cities all lost population in this census.

Chicago lead the state's population loss with a decline of more than 3,800 people and is now at risk of losing the title of 3rd largest city in the U.S. to Houston.

The new data also shows Rockford lost 1,200 workers from the workforce during the same time period.

