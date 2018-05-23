Virgil Abloh gifts Boylan seniors with exclusive Nike gear

A world-famous designer is not forgetting about his Rockford roots.



Virgil Abloh, a Rockford native and 1998 graduate of Boylan High School, gifted senior soccer players with exclusive Nike gear that he designed himself.



Abloh has worked for Kanye West, and was recently named the director of Louis Vuitton's men's wear collection. He was also named one of Time Magazine's most influential people.



"I mean since he's a really busy guy, it means a lot that he thought about us," said senior Jason Jaramillo. "He actually got us all this and everything. It means so much to us. So thank you very much."



Abloh also played soccer for Boylan.