Dixon resource officer Mark Dallas to speak out tonight on 13 News at 10

The man being hailed a hero for stopping a shooter at Dixon high school last week spoke exclusively to NBC's Ron Mott. 13 WREX will share a portion of that interview tonight only on 13 News at 10.

In the interview with NBC, Dallas admits that he never thought a shooting would happen in Dixon but said it was good the school was prepared and that training took place for situations like what happened.

"When we train, we train serious," Dallas said. "There's no not taking it serious when you are training."

When asked about how to continue finding ways to keep schools like Dixon safer, Officer Dallas talked about the importance of school resource officers as well as the communication between the police and the schools.

"I'm a firm believer of the SROs [school resource officers] in the schools--and even the younger schools," Dallas said.

Dallas went on to say that there are plans to change some security measures at Dixon High School including entry points into the school.

Officer Dallas did the interview with NBC sitting next to his son Joshua, a senior at Dixon High School, who was there on the day of the shooting. He spoke emotionally about the moment he first saw his family after the threat was over.

"I didn't see him or my daughter until I got home later in the afternoon, we all embraced, and I told them I loved them both," Dallas said. "We kind of shared some tears and some big hugs."

That is just a portion of the interview with NBC and you can hear more by tuning in tonight to 13 News at 10, as we will share more of this exclusive interview. You can then tune into the TODAY show directly following 13 News Today on Thursday morning for the full story from NBC's Ron Mott.