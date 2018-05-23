RU shot putter makes school history as first track athlete to Nationals

Since Rockford University moved to the NCAA DIII ranks in the 1980s, the school has never had a track and field athlete make it to the National meet. Until this year. Freshman shot putter Kaylynne Terry qualified for this weekend's National meet in La Crosse, Wis., and she's ready for the step up in competition.

"I love a little competition," Terry said. "I love having to fight for what I earn. I don't like when it comes easy."

Terry finished fifth in the state as a senior at Streator before coming to Rockford. She also played volleyball and basketball for the Regents as a freshman. But throwing the shot put is where she really excelled. Her coach Morgan Goetschel says she met all her throwing goals very quickly this season, so they've revised those goals as Terry has progressed. Her final goal is to achieve All-American status with a top eight finish at Nationals.

"Just stay relaxed," Goetschel said. "Do what you've been doing all year. If she does that, she'll be in a great place to be an All-American."

And if not, she says, she still has three more years to improve.