Hot & humid weather for holiday weekend

WOOT WOOT! Got your swimsuit ready? A warm, summer-like pattern will lock in-place just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Over the next few days, high temperatures will climb into the 80 to 90's. There is a small chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Friday, Saturday and possibly Sunday.

Wednesday temps climbing into the lower 80's, with a mixture of sun and clouds. The overnight conditions will be quiet and comfy, with temperatures falling into the upper 50's and lower 60's. Again, small chance for isolated showers & storms for the hot holiday weekend don't be discouraged, the vast majority of the time will be rain-free.

We'll be in the 80's for the next 7-days, with muggy conditions joining in result of the hot weather.