Community, church leader Ruth Fairchild dies from injuries in Jo Daviess Co. crash

A Rockford woman known for her leadership and her passion for helping others has passed away just days after being involved in a serious car crash in Jo Daviess County.

The crash happened Sunday on U.S. 20, east of Mapes Road.

Ruthie Fairchild, 71, was the community outreach coordinator at Zion Lutheran Church where she played a leading role in the church's Worship on Wednesday or 'WOW' dinner program. That program feeds dozens of people week and gives youth in the area a sense of stability.

Fairchild received the 13 WREX Inspiring 815 Award in February of this year for her work with that program.

Illinois State Police say another person also died in that crash--88-year-old Fred Krischon Sr. of Yorkville was also killed. The crash happened Sunday when a 2015 Mercedes SUV crossed the center line and struck a trailer. The Mercedes then collided head-on with a 2013 GMC pick-up truck. Krischon was a passenger in the GMC. Three people in the Mercedes, including Fairchild, were taken to local hospitals.

Two people still remain in the hospital and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

City leaders spoke Wednesday about the impact Fairchild had in the community.

"You talk about those servant leaders," said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. "She never needed or wanted recognition. She just always did really good work to help our community."

"As I got know Ruth it was apparent, she represents much of what's really great about Rockford. Great compassion, doing her work with joy, obviously motivated by her faith," says outgoing Transform Rockford Executive Director Mike Schablaske.

Schablaske says he always knew when Ruthie was in the room.

"Ruth had a bit of flair. It was always with a smile, a hug, a story frequently, and frequently a hat too. You knew were going to have an experience with Ruth. I looked forward to them, it was going to be fun, I was going to learn something, and I was going to be challenged to be better too."

Mayor Tom McNamara says she had the innate ability to talk to anyone and everyone in the city.

"She could talk to a wealthy CEO and she could talk to a low income mother of four struggling to get by. She treated every person the same. She was upfront, she was frank with you. She told you maybe not always what you wanted to hear but what you needed to hear."

And while Mayor McNamara says no one person can fill the void that's left by Ruthie's passing, her legacy should inspire the community to take action, and follow in her footsteps.

"I would expect she'd want us to pick up the mantle and make sure we are serving those in our community with the greatest need. Not only serve those with the greatest need, but serve them with dignity."