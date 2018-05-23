Rockford man arrested after threatening to shoot people

Rockford Police arrest a man after he threatens to shoot two people.

Just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Johnston Avenue where a man was threatening to shoot people. The suspect then fired the gun in the area.

Officers met with two victims and later found the suspect at 1700 block of York Avenue.

50-year-old Rockford resident, Terry Bain was charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

No injuries were reported.