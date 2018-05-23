Discussion held on teen pregnancy in Loves Park

Teen pregnancy has always been a big talking point which is why the League of Women Voters was in Loves Park yesterday.

The group held a panel discussion concerning teen pregnancy in Winnebago County. Representatives from Easter Seals and two parents who became parents as teenagers were on the panel discussing resources available in our area. The panel members say there are plenty of resources in our area meant to help those who find themselves a parent in their teens.

"There is help out there be open to it once people do recommend things to you. let yourself be helped by others because one you don't know it all, and you're young and you might think you know it all but you don't."

Said Hugo De La Torre who was a teen parent.

The Winnebago County Health Department says 40 out of every 1,000 births in our area are from teen moms. That number is higher than the state and almost double the national average.