SwedishAmerican president celebrates 1 year leading health system

It's been almost a year since SwedishAmerican got a new leader and he's making sure he knows every corner of the hospital system.

Since leading the hospital, Dr. Michael Born has been a hospital escort, a security guard and worked the cash register at the gift shop.

As CEO, Dr. Born says he could stay in his office but he prefers getting to know his staff of 3,000.

"Not just meeting them but actually in their workplace and seeing how they work as a team and interact with their departments I think gives me a better perspective on what I need to be working on," said Born.

Dr. Born was officially named President and CEO last June.