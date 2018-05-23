IceHogs lose in OT to fall into 0-3 hole

The Rockford IceHogs scored a game-tying goal with less than a minute to play to force overtime, but the Texas Stars scored a little more than five minutes into the extra session to beat Rockford, 6-5, and take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

The IceHogs scored first, when Tyler Sikura put a nasty move on a defender to tally the first goal of the game. The teams traded goals, with Texas taking a 3-2 lead after one period.

The IceHogs then scored twice in the second period, with goals from Gustav Forsling and Luke Johnson, to take a 4-3 lead into the final period. But Texas scored twice to take a 5-4 lead before Cody Franson tied the game with less than a minute to play.

In overtime, Curtis McKenzie came in fresh on a line change, scooped up the puck and scored the game-winner for Texas. The Stars have a 3-0 series lead, and the IceHogs will try to avoid the sweep in game four Thursday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center.