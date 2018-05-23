Tuesday high school playoff roundup

The high school playoffs are heating up in various sports as the school year winds down. In the 1-A softball Sectional semifinals, Orangeville knocked off Dakota, 9-6, to advance to the title game in Freeport. With Orangeville trailing 1-0 in the 5th, Tori Plowman smashed a grand slam to left field, putting the Lady Broncos on top. They took a 7-1 lead, before Dakota cut it to 7-5. But Orangeville added a couple of insurance runs in the 7th inning to seal up the win.

In the 2-A Oregon Sectional semis, Byron's season came to an end against Big Northern rival Mendota, 11-0.

In the high school soccer playoffs, Dixon's season wrapped up with a tough 4-3 loss to Dunlap. Lexy Langloss tallied a hat trick for the Duchesses, but with the game tied with 16 seconds to play, Dunlap's Kai Koehler scored the game-winner to end Dixon's season.