OSF Saint Anthony gets donation to renovate main lobby

OSF Saint Anthony Hospital gets a big donation to help renovate the facility's main patient admittance counter.

And the donor is familiar to OSF. Anne Nagan and her husband, Mark, donated $500,000 to get the project going.

The couple says the donation is in honor of Nagan's father, William McCoy who helped raise $2.5 million to build the original hospital back in 1959.

"He's always had Saint Anthony's in his heart and so did my mother," Nagan says. "All their relatives came from Rockford, they were both raised in Rockford and they really care about the welfare of Rockford."

The new main lobby will be known as the William H. and Catherine C. McCoy main lobby.

