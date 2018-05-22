Rockford not on list for federal brownfield grant dollars

Rockford city leaders say a competitive application process and fewer federal dollars is to blame for the forest city not getting any brownfield grant dollars.

Brownfield grants are given to help city's clean up properties filled with contaminants or pollutants. It's grant money that in the past helped Rockford redevelop the land where Prairie Street Brewhouse UW Sports Factory now sit.

"By removing the asbestos, it brings it a step closer to being ready for renovation," Wayne Dust, the city's planning administrator says.

Dust says losing out on the grant money this year hits hard.

"It's very disappointing, but one of the key things to the amount of funding this year was very low compared to last year when it was only $50 million as opposed to previous years it was as high as $82 million," he says.

Dust and other leaders say they needed the money to clean up the property where the Old Watch Factory in downtown stands.

"It's very important in these older commercial buildings if they're going to be reused for such things as residential or in the case of the sports factory it could be used for recreation," Dust says.

Karl Franzen, the city's economic development director says they hope to see that building turned into a commercial or residential space. But for now, leaders say they have to rely on other funding.

"We have a really good track record with revolving loan funds from the U.S. EPA," Dust says. "We've received at least $200,000 each year for the last 10 years."

Leaders say more federal money is up for grabs for the next application process. They say they plan to apply for and hopefully hear a result by this time in 2019.