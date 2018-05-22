30+ sites to participate in free summer meals program for kids

Rockford kids and teenagers will have an opportunity to get free meals once the school year ends.



The Community Action Agency of Winnebago and Boone Counties will again hold its free summer food service program.



Anyone under the age of 18 can get a free meal and different supervised sites throughout Winnebago and Boone counties. Some sites will have activities to participate in.



Residents can contact these participating sites for individual program details:

Rockford

Beattie Playground, 1221 Rural St.

Bloom Playground, 2901 Pelham Rd.

Booker Washington Center, 524 Kent St.

Community Kids Zone at East High School, 2929 Charles St.

Elliot Playground, 988 S. Lyford Rd.

Fairgrounds Valley Playground, 1015 W. Jefferson St.

First Evangelical Covenant Church, 316 Wood Rd.

Harkins Pool, 910 Acorn St.

Harmon Park, 1928 East Gate Parkway

Highland Park, 3011 Rural St.

House of Grace, 518 N. Court St.

Ken-Rock Community Center, 3218 – 11th St.

Keye-Mallquist Park, 1702 – 11th St.

Lewis Lemon/Rockford Park District, 1993 Mulberry St.

Liberty Park, 1555 Morgan St.

Mulford Park Apts, 444 Gramercy

Northwest Community Center, 1325 N. Johnston Ave.

Patriots’ Gateway Community Center, 615 S. 5th St.

RESA Youth & Teen Program, 1800 Ogilby Rd.

Ridge Park, 3317 Ridge Ave.

Riverview Ice House, 324 N. Madison St.

Rockford Housing Authority at Blackhawk, 330 15th Ave.

Rockton Centre Library, 3112 Rockton Ave.

St. Elizabeth Community Center, 1536 S. Main St.

St. Paul Church of God in Christ, 1001 Bishop Washington Ave.

Salvation Army, 210 Kilburn Ave.

Sawyer Playground, 2249 Sawyer Rd.

Washington Park Recreation Center, 3617 Delaware St.

YMCA (ID Pennock), 200 Y Blvd.

YMCA (Camp Winnebago), 5804 N. Main St.

Loves Park

Adventure Camp at Pebblecreek – YMCA 5375 Pebble Creek Trail

Wantz Park, 600 Clifford Ave.

YMCA Northeast Branch, 8451 Orth Rd.

Boone County

Boone County Health Dept., 1204 Logan Ave., Belvidere

Capron Lions Club, 305 E. North St., Capron

City of Belvidere, 301 Highline, Belvidere

First Baptist Church, 1255 W. Jackson St.

St. John’s United Church of Christ, 401 N. Main St., Belvidere.