Rock River Valley Blood Center in desperate need of donations

You can help save a life by heading to the Rock River Valley Blood Center.

The center says donations are low, and with the upcoming holiday weekend it's hoping to get more donations. Anyone who is health, weighs at least 110 pounds and is over the age of 17 can donate blood. A person who is 16 years old can donate with a parent's permission.

The center says the biggest need at the blood center is negative blood types and platelets, but it will take any donations.