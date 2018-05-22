Mike Schablaske steps down as head of Transform Rockford

Mike Schablaske, the executive director of Transform Rockford, will step down from the position he's held since the organization's inception.



The announcement came during a Tuesday news conference in front of community leaders.



David Sidney will take over the position on June 1.

Schablaske has served as executive director since the grassroots organization's inception in 2013. The first meeting was held at the Coronado Theater in November of that year, with thousands of people in attendance to hear the "brutal facts" of Rockford. There, the group committed to improving the working and living conditions in the region.



Since then, it's focused on topics to bring it closer to its goal of becoming a Top 25 community by 2025. Employment, safety, social and economic conditions have all been topics for community members to weigh in on.



"I'm deeply grateful for the engagement and support of every community member in this movement. Your belief in the potential of this region and its residents provides great energy, and I look forward to remaining a part of this effort," Schablaske said.



Sidney started as a volunteer with Transform Rockford and facilitator of several visioning sessions. Since January 2016, he has served as a member of Transform's leadership team as project director.



Before moving to Transform Rockford, Sidney worked in urban planning, first with Gary W. Anderson Architects and later with the City of Rockford. He is a Rockford native and graduate of Auburn High School.



"I'm excited to serve as Transform Rockford's next Executive Director," he said. "I was drawn to the movement in 2013 because I believe in our community's vision to be top 25. I'm looking forward to the work ahead with Transform's Steering Committee and staff, our volunteer teams, and the broader community to continue the momentum of transformation."

Moving forward he says one of the first projects that Transform Rockford will tackle under his leadership revolves around education.

"The community has really spoken about we want to have a clear focus around helping our students be successful at third grade and beyond," says Sidney. "How do we see that our students from birth beyond high school and college or career and technical training are successful and they're reading and they're able to achieve success in their school?"

As far as what that project will look like, Sidney says that's for the community to decide. He says there will be community meetings in the coming weeks to discuss this.