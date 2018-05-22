1 person killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Jo Daviess County

Illinois State Police have identified the man killed in a multi-car crash on U.S. 20 in Jo Daviess County.
ISP says 88-year-old Fred Krischon Sr. of Yorkville was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened Sunday when a 2015 Mercedes SUV crossed the center line and struck a trailer. The Mercedes then collided head-on with a 2013 GMC pick-up truck. Krischon was a passenger in the GMC. Three people in the Mercedes were taken to local hospitals.
The crash is still under investigation.
