1 person killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Jo Daviess County

Illinois State Police have identified the man killed in a multi-car crash on U.S. 20 in Jo Daviess County.



ISP says 88-year-old Fred Krischon Sr. of Yorkville was pronounced dead at the scene.



The crash happened Sunday when a 2015 Mercedes SUV crossed the center line and struck a trailer. The Mercedes then collided head-on with a 2013 GMC pick-up truck. Krischon was a passenger in the GMC. Three people in the Mercedes were taken to local hospitals.



The crash is still under investigation.