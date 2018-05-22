Video poker business robbed at gunpoint

Rockford Police responded to a call Tuesday morning for an armed robbery.
Officials say it happened at Ms. Jill's Video Poker and Slots on East State Street, just before 7 a.m.
Officers learned that a black male entered the business and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspect then left the business on foot.
No injuries were reported.
This investigation is ongoing.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.