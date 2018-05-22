Drier & warmer days ahead for Stateline

We will start Tuesday with the clouds and temperatures will climb into the low 70's, which is average for this time of year. You can expect to see some sun as we head into the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 50's and there will be the potential for some areas of fog.

Summer-like warmth will be in place for the next few days. High temps will be in the 80's over the next few days. Our next chance of wet weather will come into the weekend. There is a chance for isolated T-storms are possible Friday through Monday, but the best chance for rain looks to be Saturday and possibly Sunday.

Stay tune as Your 13 Weather Authority Team continues to track the next wet weather system for the weekend.