OSF recognizes emergency medical techs during EMT week

When you call 911, the first people you might see are emergency medical technicians or EMTs. EMTs often make the difference between life and death which is why this week is all about celebrating them and the work they do in communities.

13 WREX spoke to one paramedic who was once a firefighter before he realized he enjoyed being a paramedic much more.

"You get them to the hospital, you've helped them, you've turned their condition around the best you can. It's really self-rewarding because you just sit down and reflect and know that you were the one that actually got to help that person," said Mike Maronde, a paramedic for OSF's lifeline ambulance.

Maronde also said while his job is tiring, he has a passion for helping people which makes the job worth the exhaustion at the end of everyday.

EMS week lasts until Saturday May 25th,