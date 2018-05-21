Boone County woman crowned in Illinois Miss Amazing pageant

A Belvidere woman is named the winner of a Statewide pageant.

Crystal Davis was crowned Illinois Miss Amazing and now qualifies to compete in the national pageant. The pageant provides opportunities for girls and women with disabilities to build confidence and self-esteem in a supportive environment.

Davis says competing in the pageant has helped fight her depression and low self-esteem. And she hopes she can be a role model for all girls in the area.

"If you're afraid to do something and it's something like this, do it because it's worth everything in the world," Davis said. "You'll get so much out of it. Anybody in this world can have self-esteem and we're all beautiful and everyone just needs to know that."

Davis needs to raise money to be able to go to nationals so she's having a bake sale at Too Cute Designs in Belvidere Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.