Workforce Connection launches workshop to develop soft skills

If you have a job interview coming up and want to nail your interview the Workshop Connection has a workshop for you.

The Workforce Connection will host a week-long workshop this week to help job seekers find their next career. The Get Employed workshop will cover soft skills like time management, teamwork and communication.

"Like showing up on time, having a plan in case your car breaks down, putting your cell phone down, working in teams, the whole idea of how to work," Workforce Connection's John Strandin said.

The Get Employed workshop is going on all week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's at the Workforce Connection on 303 North Main Street. Graduates will get a certificate of employability and the chance for a job interview with 3 local employers.

To register for the workshop call 815-847-7574.