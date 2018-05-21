New truck stop and convenience store coming to Rockford

Your drive along U.S. 20 will start to look a bit different this summer. That's because this area will become a new Loves Truck Stop and convenience store.

"The whole main corridor is essential access to our city and we're seeing an enhancement with the logistics corridor that we have," Karl Franzen, the economic development director for Rockford says.

Leaders say that spot for the new truck stop is perfect because Main Street runs from the Chicago Rockford International Airport all the way to downtown Rockford.

"As we get more and more traffic in there and the more the market grows development is going to occur more and more," Franzen says.

You'll also see a large sign when the business is built, larger than what used to be allowed. The city and developer agreed on a 30 feet high sign, a compromise not everyone is happy about.

"We've made some variance exceptions for cases like hospitals and i think those ones are okay due to emergency use," Alderman Bill Rose says. "When it's a gas station development, I don't think that's appropriate and there's a big difference between EMS services and emergency versus just a regular business."

Rose was the only city council member to vote against the proposal for that reason, but the project is still moving forward.

City leaders say they hope to start seeing construction in that area happen later this summer.