Soggy May gets Spring back on track

After a dry March and April, frequent rain in May has almost made up for the deficit the early spring created.

Nearly half of May so far has seen rainfall, with a whopping 4.4" of rain fall through 4 pm May 21st. This is nearly 2" above a typical May with 10 days to go. A much more active weather pattern has helped bring showers and storms in more frequently. Muggy air is popping up more often as well, helping give showers and storms more fuel to produce heavy rainfall.

While May has been soggy at times, Rockford still has a little ways to go to get to an average spring season. Since March was over 1" below average for precipitation, and April close to 2 1/4", there still needs to be another 1 1/2" of rain to fall before the spring is back to average.

There are a few chances for rain during the holiday weekend. Isolated showers and storms may pop up between Friday and Monday, but the chances are still pretty low for rain to even occur. The best chance for rain for now looks to be Saturday. Keep an eye on the forecast as it evolves over the week, not just to see if we'll get enough rain to make up for March and April, but also to help plan out your Memorial Day festivities.

Looking beyond that, the end of May should be dry, with drier than usual weather extending into the first week of June. June looks to be near average for rainfall, according to the Climate Prediction Center. This means we won't see an extended stretch of soggy weather, but the rainfall shouldn't go back to barely appearing like it did in April and March.