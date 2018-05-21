Summerfield Zoo welcomes baby wolves - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Summerfield Zoo welcomes baby wolves

BELVIDERE (WREX) -

Summerfield Zoo is celebrating a very special delivery. 

Two new grey wolf pups. The baby wolves were born at the zoo in Belvidere. 
And you better hurry if you want to see them. They'll eventually move to their new homes at other zoos across the country.

Summerfield Zoo is open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The wolf pups are available for viewing starting next month. 

