DeKalb County Sheriff's Office invites you to be a prisoner

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is asking you to be a prisoner for a day.



The county is looking for a few citizen volunteers to help test systems and procedures at the jail. You'll get to experience being booked in the jail, having your mugshot taken, sitting in a holding cell and eating a meal with fellow inmates. The tour lasts for 3 hours.



Any DeKalb County citizen who is age 18 or older, passes a background check and submits a check for $40 to DeKalb County Government is eligible. The $40 will go toward charitable organizations that provide services to the jail. You can choose to donate to the Voluntary Action Center, Safe Passage, CASA DeKalb County, Inc. and The Children's Advocacy Center.



You can apply by filling out a form and check by May 30. You can drop it off at the DeKalb County Public Safety Building at 150 N. Main Street in Sycamore.



