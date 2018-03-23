Machesney Park man arrested for exposing himself to several young girls

A 21-year-old Machesney Park man is behind bars Friday after being arrested on charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Rockford Police say Austin Ekberg was involved in an incident in which he allegedly exposed himself to several young girls who were selling Girl Scout cookies.

Police say the incident took place in the parking lot of Crimson Ridge on North Perryville Road on Monday, March 5. Officers were told that several young girls, all under the age of 13, were approached by a vehicle driven by Ekberg. When the girls approached the vehicle they noticed that Ekberg had his pants pulled down, exposing his genitalia.

The victims ran back inside Crimson Ridge and Ekberg allegedly left the scene.

After an investigation into surveillance video from the parking lot, police were able to obtain a warrant for Ekberg, who is a registered sex offender. Ekberg turned himself into police Thursday and is now behind bars in Winnebago County on a $300,000 bond.