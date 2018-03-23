Rockford man arrested on multiple weapons charges

The Illinois Sate Police Department say a Rockford man was arrested on multiple weapon charges, including having an AK-47.

31-year-old Jose A. Delgado was taken into custody after officials found multiple weapons inside of the vehicle during a traffic stop on March 21st. One of the weapons found included a stolen gun from Warren County, Illinois. Police also recovered an AK-47 and rounds for the weapon.

Delgado was also charged with traffic offenses, including driving under the influence.