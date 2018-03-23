Shooting victim from Maryland high school to be taken off life s - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Shooting victim from Maryland high school to be taken off life support

Posted:

GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) - There's no immediate word this morning from the family of the victim of a shooting inside a Maryland high school.

The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire said Thursday night that she was brain dead and would be removed from life support. Melissa Willey told news reporters that her daughter, 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey, had "no life left in her."

Jaelynn was shot Tuesday by 17-year-old Austin Rollins at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County.

It's not yet clear whether Rollins was then killed by a responding school resource officer or took his own life. Both fired another round.

