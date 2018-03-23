Police and fire fighters respond to Rockford structure fire

Rockford Fire responded to a report of a commercial building fire early Friday morning.

It happened at 2:32 am on the 3400 block of South Alpine Road at Twins Auto Mall.

Rockford Police was on scene reporting heavy smoke.

The fire was located in the Southeast garage of the building and brought under control.

Officials say the fire started in a car inside the building.

While there was some fire damage, no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

Damage was limited to the Southeast corner of the building and is estimated at $50,000.

The business is expected to remain open.

The cause of the fire is reported as an accident.