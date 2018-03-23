Armed robbery on Soper Avenue

Rockford Police responded to a call for an armed robbery late last night.

The call came in around 10 pm. It happened in the 400 block of Soper Avenue. When Rockford Police got to the scene they found an elderly victim who was outside of his home. Police say he was confronted by several black male suspects and that at least one of them was armed with a handgun.

The victim told police that the suspects stole money and personal items before hitting the victim and taking off on foot. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Rockford Police.