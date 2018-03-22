McNutt to take over at E/PC

Eastland/Pearl City's football team has its replacement for Randy Asche, and it's another coach from the NUIC conference.
Warren's Jared McNutt will take over the Wildcatz program.
He's coached at his alma mater of Warren for the past three years, leading the Warriors to their first ever playoff win in 2015. McNutt graduated from Warren in 2009.
