OSF gets special certification for stroke care

A hospital in the area is officially one of the best for stroke patients in the entire country.
OSF Saint Anthony is the region's first comprehensive stroke center. It's now one of 207 hospitals in the United States to have the certification. It not only means they have the facilities to treat strokes but also offer long-term care.
"We also have had though wonderful effects on patients post-stroke where they have been able to remove the blood clot and have great outcomes and have gotten their functionality back from the procedures that are provided here," Paula Carynski, President, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
Fourteen hospitals in Illinois are certified comprehensive stroke centers.
