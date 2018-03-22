Mercyhealth launches mobile unit to bring healthcare to employers

A new option for health care on-the-go launches in Winnebago County.

Mercyhealth's new mobile unit allows health care providers to travel to employers who need them. It will feature respiratory programs, physicals, drug testing, as well as provide flu shots and vaccinations. Mercyhealth says its one way of being in the community and adding convenience for employers.

"All they need to do is contact Mercyhealth and a great team will be able to come out and talk more with the employer to find out exactly what services they're looking for," Mercyhealth Vice President Jeni Hallatt said. "Everything is customized exactly for what the needs are for that company."

The mobile health clinic staff includes physicians, a nurse practitioner and nursing partners.