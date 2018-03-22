Trolley car returning to Rockford thanks to fundraising - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Trolley car returning to Rockford thanks to fundraising

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Trolley Car 36 will run this summer after a fundraising group reached its goal.

The group "Save Trolley Car 36" hit their fundraising goal of $16,000 Wednesday. 

The trolley was initially a part of budget cuts, but the fundraiser will keep it active this summer. 

Exact operational dates have not been set, but a modified schedule will have trolley running from May through August. 

Public rides will be available on Fridays from 12-3 p.m. and during city market, from 4-8 p.m. 

Saturday public rides will also be available from 12-3 p.m.

