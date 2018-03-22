Trolley car returning to Rockford thanks to fundraising

Trolley Car 36 will run this summer after a fundraising group reached its goal.
The group "Save Trolley Car 36" hit their fundraising goal of $16,000 Wednesday.
The trolley was initially a part of budget cuts, but the fundraiser will keep it active this summer.
Exact operational dates have not been set, but a modified schedule will have trolley running from May through August.
Public rides will be available on Fridays from 12-3 p.m. and during city market, from 4-8 p.m.
Saturday public rides will also be available from 12-3 p.m.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.