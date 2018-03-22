Students host forum to address violence in Rockford, call for safe schools

Just over one week after students walk out of their classroom to call for safer schools, students come together to talk about keeping violence out of school.

"It makes me work even harder to have change because most of my friends that I know that were killed didn't even get to graduate high school," Auburn High School Senior, Daebreon Leach said.

Leach says she's also been a victim of gun violence when she was shot at just 10 years old. She says her experience is why she led a forum Thursday at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard. The aim is to have a discussion with adults about their concerns with violence in Rockford.

"I hope that once they see kids fighting for stuff like this, they'll back us and stand behind us when we have to talk to legislators and lawmakers," Leach said.

This Saturday students around the nation plan to march to call for safer schools or tighter gun control laws.