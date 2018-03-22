Valencia Apartments now open, developers want to provide quality affordable housing

Some say finding affordable and quality housing in the Coronado Haskell neighborhood can be hard to come by.

"They pretty much got a vanilla box apartment with old carpet and a bad refrigerator, but still paid $600 to $700 hundred a month," says Justin Fern, the president of Urban Equity Properties.

Developers at Urban Equity Properties say they want to change that with the Valencia Apartments -- a four building structure that's sat empty for years until now.

"We thought we could market these potential apartments to tenants that may have already lived in the neighborhood but couldn't afford our downtown product which is over a $1,000 a month," Fern says.

These units are going for anywhere between $525 and $750. Fern says renters won't sacrifice quality at that price while keeping the building's historic charm top of mind. The group renovated each of the units with new appliances and granite counter tops. It's an update some say will only benefit the rest of the area.

"It's all these little steps that we're making to improve our community, provide a better place to live and to attract more of the talent that we would like to see in our community," says Gary Anderson, with Gary Anderson Architects.

How does the price of this unit compare to others around Rockford? Just up the street from the Valencia Apartments, you can find a one and two bedroom units for roughly $500 with apartment grade counter tops and appliances. Fern says renting out the Valencia at a similar price is possible for one reason.

"We utilize historic tax credits, state and federal, as well as other tools to keep that construction cost down," Fern says.

The Valencia has a total of 32 unites but some are still under construction. Urban Equity says it hopes to have them finished by this July.

People interested in renting one of the Valencia Apartment units can click here for more information.