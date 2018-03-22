Group in Rockford to assemble supply bags for victims of human trafficking

A group in Rockford is hoping to help victims of human trafficking.

They're putting together bags full of items that can help victims. Each bag will contain things like socks, snacks, mouthwash, lotion, soap and more.

The Rockford Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation will then distribute the bags to those in need. The event is at 10 a.m. Saturday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

For more information about how you can help or donate visit www.RockTheGood.com, contact the office at 815.962.4279 or RALMmail@aol.com.