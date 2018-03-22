Therapy dogs bring comfort to children and others in Winnebago County courtrooms

Testifying in a courtroom can be an incredibly stressful and intimidating experience for many people, especially children. But there's a few new workers at the courthouse hoping to ease this experience one tail wag at a time.

Bella and her owner Bruce Erickson are one of six therapy dog volunteer teams utilized by the Winnebago County court system. Bella primarily spends her time in Juvenile Abuse and Neglect Court.

"Wherever children, older folks, or kids might need a therapy dog to help them calm down that's what we try to supply," says Erickson. "They help the kids actually speak a bout something they shouldn't have to speak about but it's able to give the judge information she otherwise might not know. "

Judge Mary Linn Green says she used to give kids stuffed animals to help them relax while testifying. But now Bella is with them every step of the way, which she says makes all the difference.

"She brings love to the children," says Green. "They don't always get that. She's a big help. To get them to express themselves after some of these children have gone through horrific abuse and neglect. They have to testify about things like do I ever want to go back and live with my mom and dad. Tough things for kids to talk about. The kids feel a lot calmer. As they pet her, they're able to express themselves more easily."

For those who know these four legged volunteers best, they say doing this work makes them feel right at home.

"They want to be friendly, they want to be around everybody," says Erickson. "As you kinda noticed with Bella she's very comfortable, loves a good massage."

If you have a certified therapy dog and you'd like to join the Winnebago County Courthouse team, call Kathleen Fink at 815.319.4800 or email her at kfink@17thcircuit.illinoiscourts.gov.