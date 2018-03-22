Starbucks unveils 'Crystal Ball' frappuccino

Starbucks has a new sugary concoction called the "Crystal Ball" frappuccino.



If you want to try one, you'll only have four more days to in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.



The cream-based drink is infused with peach flavor and adorned with sparkling candy sprinkles. Your fortune will be revealed based on the color of sprinkles atop the peach flavored whipped cream. But you won't know which color you are getting.



Purple sprinkles foretells magic, wonder and enchantment. Green is for luck. And blue means you will have adventure.



The frappuccino will be available through March 26 at participating stores.