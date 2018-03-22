Janesville Police issue missing persons report

The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 21-year-old Annelise Wolf. She was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 20 after leaving for a bike ride from her home on the west side of Janesville.



Annelise is described as a biracial female with a light complexion, with brown hair with blonde highlights. She's 5-foot-10, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing maroon tennis shoes, blue skinny jeans, a pink shirt and sweatshirt and a green down coat. Her bike is yellow with a basket on the front.



If you have any information regarding Annelise's whereabouts, please call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.